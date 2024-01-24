Heavy rain, flood warning for Fiji Group

A heavy rain warning is now in force for the whole of Fiji Group and a flash flood warning is now in force for flood-prone areas, small streams and low-lying crossings in the Central, Western and Eastern Divisions, while a flash flood alert is now in force for the Northern Division.

The Fiji Metrological Service in its latest bulletin has also stated that a strong wind warning is now in force for all Fiji waters and lands areas of Yasawa and Mamanuca Groups, northern Viti Levu, southern Bua and Macuata, and Lau and Lomaiviti Groups.

An active trough of low pressure with an embedded low-pressure system is drifting towards the Fiji Group from that west and it is expected to affect the country from this afternoon or evening until early Friday.

This system is anticipated to produce occasional to periods of rain, heavy at times, and thunderstorms over most parts of the Group from this afternoon or evening.

The next high tide is at around 5.30pm and the low tide is at around 12.10am, followed by high tide at around 6.15am and low tide at around 12.00pm.

With the favourable current environmental conditions, there is a high chance for isolated afternoon or evening thunderstorms.

High-intensity rainfall can be experienced in a short duration.

Since the ground is already saturated from the rainfall event during the past week, the chance for floods and landslides is elevated.

Strong winds over land areas may cause isolated damage to tree branches, and houses of very light materials or unshielded structures in exposed communities.

While the conditions are expected to ease from Friday, isolated heavy falls with thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening may continue.