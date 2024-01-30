Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Heavy Rain Alert in place for Fiji Group

A Heavy Rain Alert is now in force for the whole Fiji Group.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says an active trough of low pressure with associated cloud and rain is gradually approaching the group from the northwest of Fiji.

The expected trough is anticipated to produce occasional to periods of rain, heavy at times, and thunderstorms over most parts of the group from tomorrow.

Localised heavy rain falls may lead to flash flooding of low-lying and flood prone areas, with the chance of river flooding.

Conditions are expected to ease from later Friday, but isolated heavy falls with thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening may continue.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
