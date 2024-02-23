Historic NRL fixture sparks vision for future

Fiji is gearing up for a historic moment in Rugby League history as the nation prepares to host the first-ever NRL showdown, laying the foundation for a lasting legacy in the sport.

Fiji National Rugby League chief executive Don Natabe said he is filled with anticipation for the match between Melbourne Storm and Newcastle Knights in Lautoka tomorrow.

Speaking to FijiLive, Natabe said both the teams are world class and Fijians who make it to the venue won’t be disappointed as it sure will be a thriller.

He sees this event as a stepping stone towards hosting more NRL games in Fiji, leveraging the Storm’s partnership with Fiji Airways as a catalyst for future matches.

With an eye on expanding Fiji’s rugby league landscape, Natabe and his team have been assessing the nation’s capacity to host such prestigious events.

“We’ve met with the NRL team at Churchill Park and toured facilities in Nadi and Lautoka to understand Fiji’s current capacity and what’s more to be done.”

“This audit of what we have will key to determining future NRL matches,” he remarked.

Despite the clash with the Fijian Drua game, Natabe is optimistic about the crowd turnout.

“It’s a hard call, Fijian market is known to be traditional paper ticket buyers. But we’re calling on Fijian NRL fans to come down and be part of an historic event,” he said.

The match kicks off at Churchill Park at 2.45pm.