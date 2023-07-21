Friday, July 21, 2023
Hooker Koroisau extends Tigers stay

Photo Courtesy: Wests Tigers

Fiji Bati hooker Apisai Koroisau has extended his contract with the Wests Tigers until the end of the 2026 NRL season.

Koroisau has made a significant and positive impact in his first season at the club, excelling in his role as team Captain.

The three-time premiership winner and NSW Origin hooker says he’s excited about the future at Wests Tigers.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to further demonstrate my commitment to the club,” Koroisau said in a statement.

“I’m excited for the present and the future, and I’m just so proud to be leading our team.”

“I’m also excited to be working with the young talent we have coming through and helping them to become great NRL players.”

Wests Tigers chief executive Justin Pascoe says Koroisau has been a tremendous leader in his first season.

“His leadership has had a positive impact on everyone at the club,” Pascoe said.

“He has a natural ability to influence not only the playing squad but everyone in our family at Wests Tigers.”

Wests Tigers head coach Tim Sheens says Koroisau’s contract extension is a huge boost for the club.

“He is a great leader and he has done a wonderful job this season,” Sheens added.

“I think this is tremendous news for our club and for Api.”

Koroisau returned to action last weekend against the Knights in Newcastle after suffering a broken jaw in Round 15 against the Titans.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
