Thursday, April 13, 2023
Hughes interested in Flying Fijians

Former England number eight Nathan Hughes wants to represent Fiji at this year’s Rugby World Cup.

Playing professionally in Japan for the Ricoh Black Rams, Hughes has already reached out to new Flying Fijians Head Coach Simon Raiwalui.

“Yes, 100 per cent,” Hughes told RugbyPass when asked if he was declaring his availability for Fiji.

“The (Flying Fijian) coaches and their staff are all in Europe at the moment and I’m not sure when they will be coming to Japan. We’ll wait until the day comes.

“If he picks me, we will make the decision then, but we have got two more games to go (at Black Rams) and we are trying to finish as high as we can up the table and go from there.”

“It would mean a lot to play for my home nation, representing the family and giving my family something, they can cheer about.”

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
