I am prepared to weather the storm: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says he is prepared to weather the storm and seasons in the years ahead.

While speaking to the Fijian community in Papua New Guinea on Saturday night, Rabuka said Fiji is still recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and it would take time to fully restore economic growth in the country.

He said it will take some time to repair the damage caused in the past.

“It is not going to be easy but we have to be prepared to accept the good and bad.”

“Please continue to be law-abiding people of this great nation and continue to fly our Fiji flag with pride. Look after yourselves well and the name of the country you represent.”

Rabuka also conveyed his sincere gratitude to the members of the Fijian community for their contribution to our economy back home through remittances.

“I thank you very much for the remittances you send home. Our prayers and blessings are with you all.”

After the formalities, a talanoa session was held where the Fijian community raised their issues and concerns directly with the Prime Minister.

Rabuka and other Pacific leaders are in PNG for the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC III Summit) which starts today.

The FIPIC Summit, co-hosted by the Governments of India and PNG, will be held at the APEC Haus.