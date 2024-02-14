Innovative election tool to provide convenience

The Fijian Elections Office has announced that an election tool such as the Candidates List and the Ballot Paper Generator is now available.

In a statement, Acting Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa said the innovative tool is designed to provide convenience and efficiency to various organizations and institutions, particularly social clubs, unions, and schools, enabling them to seamlessly generate the Candidates Lists and Ballot Papers for their respective elections.

Mataiciwa said that: “FEO is delighted to introduce the Candidates List and the Ballot Paper Generator, which represents a significant step towards democratizing access to electoral resources. This initiative underscores our ongoing commitment to empowering organizations and institutions across Fiji, fostering greater civic engagement and participation.”

“For the ballot papers, these are similar to the ballot papers used in the General Election, where a voter can circle, tick or cross the number of the candidate that they wish to vote for.”

“This enables schools, institutions and organisations to be consistent in marking ballot papers. Although this is accessible to the public, we would like to reassure our Fijian voters that ballot papers used for General Election have special security features, and they cannot be duplicated,” she said.

The Acting SOE said the initiative serves as a valuable resource for organisations across Fiji, streamlining the election management process and ensuring transparency and fairness in electoral procedures.

In addition, by leveraging the capabilities of the Candidates List and the Ballot Paper Generator, institutions can conduct their elections with ease, facilitating democratic participation and decision-making within their communities.

“In line with our commitment to fostering democratic processes and enhancing accessibility to electoral resources, the FEO has developed this user-friendly online platform.”

“The Candidates List and the Ballot Paper Generator offers a simple and intuitive interface, empowering users to efficiently create customized lists and papers tailored to their specific election requirements,” she said.

The Fijian Elections Office is encouraging all interested parties, social clubs, unions, and schools, to explore the features and benefits of the Candidates List and the Ballot Paper Generator available on its website.