Saturday, June 24, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Instrumental Montoya dots in Warriors big win

Photo Courtesy: Warriors.kiwi

Fiji Bati winger Marcelo Montoya dotted a try in New Zealand Warriors big 48-18 win against the Saint George Illawarra Dragons in Round 17 of NRL on Friday.

It just took four minutes for Warriors to go on the scoreboard with a try from Dallin Watene-Zelezniak.

Six minutes later, Montoya got across the stripe but the try was disallowed due to obstruction in the lead-up.

After a hard tussle of nine minutes, Tyrell Sloan crossed for the Dragons and Zac Lomax converted to give them a slender 6-4 lead for the first time in the match.

Sloan brilliantly set up another chance for the Dragons but Ravalawa was denied by a strong cover tackle from Montoya in the 20th minute.

The Warriors regained the lead in the 26th minute when a long ball by Luke Metcalf found Montoya on the bounce and the winger powered through to plant the ball down to make it 8-6 to the visitors.

Minutes before the break, Bayley Sironen and Jackson Ford scored two back-to-back tries, and this time Shaun Johnson converted both for a 20-6 lead in favor of the Warriors.

Zane Musgrove and Francis Molo tried to bring the Dragons back in the game with two converted tries early in the second half.

But the Warriors continued piling more tries with Dallin Watene-Zelezniak scoring three more tries and Shaun Johnson and Rocco Berry scored once while Johnson slotted four more conversions to seal the win.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Gavoka to remain SODELPA leader for...

The Social Democratic Liberal Party will look at the position of Vi...
Sports

Nagasau scoops 1 gold, 3 silvers at...

Fijian powerhouse Miliana Nagasau walked away with one gold and thr...
News

No quorum, SODELPA AGM rescheduled

The Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) has rescheduled its A...
Entertainment

Minaj and Spice ‘Barbie’ has been r...

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice have released their collaborated movie ‘B...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Gavoka to remain SODELPA leader ...

News
The Social...

Nagasau scoops 1 gold, 3 silvers...

Sports
Fijian pow...

No quorum, SODELPA AGM reschedul...

News
The Social...

Minaj and Spice ‘Barbie’ has bee...

Entertainment
Nicki Mina...

Electrifying Daugunu pens 2yr de...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

FFP to respond to complaint on a...

News
The Fijian...

Popular News

Chua proud of Young Kulas perfor...

Football
Digicel Yo...

Kaniliwa wins first Gold for Fij...

Sports
Petero Kan...

Adipurush records Rs 67 crores a...

Entertainment
Prabhas, K...

Saifiti returns to face the Pant...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

iTaukei Land Trust Board to unde...

News
Cabinet ha...

Narawa has doubled his performan...

Rugby
All Blacks...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Gavoka to remain SODELPA leader for now