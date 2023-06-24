Instrumental Montoya dots in Warriors big win

Fiji Bati winger Marcelo Montoya dotted a try in New Zealand Warriors big 48-18 win against the Saint George Illawarra Dragons in Round 17 of NRL on Friday.

It just took four minutes for Warriors to go on the scoreboard with a try from Dallin Watene-Zelezniak.

Six minutes later, Montoya got across the stripe but the try was disallowed due to obstruction in the lead-up.

After a hard tussle of nine minutes, Tyrell Sloan crossed for the Dragons and Zac Lomax converted to give them a slender 6-4 lead for the first time in the match.

Sloan brilliantly set up another chance for the Dragons but Ravalawa was denied by a strong cover tackle from Montoya in the 20th minute.

The Warriors regained the lead in the 26th minute when a long ball by Luke Metcalf found Montoya on the bounce and the winger powered through to plant the ball down to make it 8-6 to the visitors.

Minutes before the break, Bayley Sironen and Jackson Ford scored two back-to-back tries, and this time Shaun Johnson converted both for a 20-6 lead in favor of the Warriors.

Zane Musgrove and Francis Molo tried to bring the Dragons back in the game with two converted tries early in the second half.

But the Warriors continued piling more tries with Dallin Watene-Zelezniak scoring three more tries and Shaun Johnson and Rocco Berry scored once while Johnson slotted four more conversions to seal the win.