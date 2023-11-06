IP Prasad completes secondment with AFP

Inspector Prashant Indraneil Prasad who currently holds the post of Acting Staff Officer for the Assistant Commissioner of Police/Administration, recently completed his secondment duties with the Australian Federal Police under the Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police(PICP) Pacific Community for Law Enforcement Cooperation (PCLEC) programme.

PCLEC ​seconded officers from the region work under the PCLEC Delivery Capability Team (DCT) to coordinate Pacific-led, fit for purpose, capability development initiatives for Pacific Police organisations.

Established in 2020, the DCT coordinates Pacific capability initiatives to deliver on the strategic priorities set by the PICP guided by PCLEC core principles “By the Pacific, for the Pacific’, reflecting the values and mission of the PICP.

The 39-year-old father of two and former Marist Brothers High School and Jai Narayan College student, described the secondment opportunity as a blessing and a wonderful personal and professional learning experience.

“I would like to sincerely thank our God Almighty for his continuous blessings and guidance. I would like to acknowledge and thank the Acting Commissioner of Police, Senior Command Group Members, Respective Directors, policemen & women of FPF and not forgetting Senior Officers who have retired and those who had passed on for their mentoring, coaching, leadership, words of encouragement and motivation, and lastly to my family members for always being there for me as a pillar of strength and support in my career with the Fiji Police Force for the past 18 years.”

Enlisted in 2005, IP Prasad has served in the Uniform and Traffic branch in Samabula and Nabua, was the staff officer for the Divisional Police Commander South and the Director Ethical Standards and Discipline, and has served as a training instructor and Manager Research and Development Unit at the Fiji Police Academy.

IP Prasad had also served in the United Nations Peacekeeping Missions South Sudan (UNMISS).

His work as a member of the PCLEC DCT involved supporting the development of several templates to streamline operational engagement activities, increasing efficiency and supporting the processing of volumes of information, while independently developing continuums for capability development initiatives PICP priority areas, namely Emergency Management, Gender and Family Harm, Intelligence, Investigations, and Officer Safety and Wellbeing.

IP Prasad also attended the Australian Institute of Police Management Executive Development Strategies 3 programme in Manly, Sydney, Australia, where he was commended for demonstrating his ability to effectively manage interpersonal and external relationships to foster sustainable partnerships.

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew commended IP Prasad for his work and for flying the Fiji and Fiji Police flag proudly during his secondment.

The Acting Commissioner said his hard work has been appreciated and recognized by the senior AFP command, encouraging the young officer to continue the good work, as honest and hard work will one day pay dividends and get the recognition it deserves.