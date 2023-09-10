Sunday, September 10, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Ireland hammers Romania in RWC opener

Photo Courtesy: World Rugby

World Number 1 Ireland made a perfect start to the 2023 Rugby World Cup hammering Romania 82-8 in their opening Pool B match in France on Sunday.

Romania shed the first blood in the game as Gabriel Rupanu finished an early counter-attack to put them ahead with an unconverted try in the third minute.

 Ireland responded harshly with three consecutive tries in a span of next 15 minutes through Jamison Gibson-Park, Hugo Keenan and Tadhg Beirne while Johnny Sexton converted twice for the Six Nations title holders.

Rupanu tried to bring Romania back in the game with a penalty but things got worse full-back Marius Simionescu was sin-binned for obstruction.

Ireland continued to punish the opponents with Bundee Aki and Sexton grabbing two converted tries for a 33-8 lead at half time.

Romania had no say in the remaining half as Ireland kept their dominance strong with additional tries from Rob Herring, Joe McCarthy, Sexton, Aki, Beirne and Peter O’Mahony bagging their second and Sexton added the conversions to seal the win.

Ireland will take on Tonga at 7am on Saturday while Romania faces defending champions South Africa at 1 am on 18 of this month.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Fiji FA hands $9k to WOWS Kids

Fiji Football Association handed a cheque worth $9209 to WOWS Kids ...
News

Forget past records, focus on the &...

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians is not carried away by previous wins ...
Rugby

Fiji adapts well to French weather

The hot weather in France won't  be an issue for the Fiji Water Fly...
Rugby

Tagitagivalu brings athleticism: Ra...

Fiji Water Flying Fijians head coach Simon Raiwalui says openside f...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fiji FA hands $9k to WOWS Kids

Football
Fiji Footb...

Forget past records, focus on th...

News
The Fiji W...

Fiji adapts well to French weath...

Rugby
The hot we...

Tagitagivalu brings athleticism:...

Rugby
Fiji Water...

Govt records -6.2% GDP for 2022:...

News
The Govern...

Nawaqanitawase dots in Wallabies...

Rugby
Mark Nawaq...

Popular News

Suva aims to bounce back, gain m...

Football
Suva is on...

Dream comes true for star on the...

Rugby
17-year-ol...

Blues edge T/Naitasiri, extends ...

Football
Fiji Fact ...

Wales reach `dark` places for Fi...

Rugby
Wales Head...

Bonding is our secret weapon: Ra...

Rugby
Prime Mini...

Ordinary Fijians suffer, while M...

News
FijiFirst ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Fiji FA hands $9k to WOWS Kids