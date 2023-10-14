Fiji Water Flying Fijians skipper Waisea Nayacalevu says featuring in the 2023 Rugby World Cup quarterfinals is a big thing and is urging the players to take advantage of the opportunity given to them.

Fiji will face England next Monday in the cup quarterfinal after 16 years and Nayacalevu knows the victory could leave a legacy that lasts even longer and spreads further than the 18,300 square kilometres that make up our nation.

“It means everything to us,” Nayacalevu told rugby.com.au

“I know it has been 16 years since we have been in the quarter-finals and I told the boys the chance is in front of us and this moment will never come back so we will grab it with both hands, take responsibility and do the best we can.”

The 2023 World Cup has been defined by the closing of the gap between “tier one and two” teams to the point where the terms are nearly redundant.

A win for the Fijians would make the push of emerging nations undeniable, the first of the non-established premier nations of World Rugby (Six Nations and Rugby Championship teams) to make it into the semi-final.

Fiji will face England at 3am at Stade de Marseille in France.

Flying Fijians: Ilaisa Droasese, Vinaya Habosi, Waisea Nayacalevu (C), Josua Tuisova, Semi Radradra, Vilimoni Botitu, Frank Lomani, Eroni Mawi, Tevita Ikanivere, Luke Tagi, Isoa Nasilasila, Albert Tuisue, Lekima Tagitagivalu, Levani Botia, Viliame Mata.

Replacements: Samuel Matavesi, Peni Ravai, Mesake Doge, Meli Derenalagi, Vilive Miramira, Simione Kuruvoli, Iosefo Masi, Sireli Maqala.