Job Evaluation last done 20 years ago: FCS

Fiji Corrections Service Acting Commissioner Salote Panapasa says the last ‘Job Evaluation Exercise’ (JEE) done was in 2003, which was 20 years ago.

This was highlighted in the Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights yesterday, where the Member of the Committee Iliesa Vanawalu asked when the last job evaluation exercise was conducted.

Panapasa has however highlighted that consultations have begun with Maximuse Consultants with regard to this.

“Right now, the Fiji Corrections Service has made its proposals with the Consultants, and we are hoping that things can go forward from there,” Panapasa said.

The Acting Commissioner also highlighted that job performance also determines one’s promotion.

She said there is also a Welfare benefit that looks after its officers during rainy days

“Exceptional performance by officers meant pay rise,” Panapasa added.

Also, when the Attorney-General Siromi Turaga visited the Levuka Corrections Facility, he was surprised at the pay grade that officers were actually receiving and indicated that this was unreasonable.