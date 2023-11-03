Kalounivale, Mataele to miss England clash

Fijians Tanya Kalounivale and Martha Mataele have missed Black Ferns selection to face England in Women’s XV1 final in Auckland on Saturday.

New Zealand’s women’s rugby in a statement confirmed the two players picked up injuries during their training session two weeks ago and were not cleared to feature in the match this week in what looks to be the repetition of last year’s women’s rugby world cup final.

The Black Ferns coaching group of Allan Bunting, Steve Jackson, Mike Delany and Tony Christie have gone with consistency in their match-day 23 with the only change being loose forward Alana Bremner to start at blindside and Layla Sae.

The Black Ferns face England at 7.00pm at Go Media Stadium Mount Smart on Saturday.

Black Ferns: Kate Henwood, Georgia Ponsonby, Amy Rule, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Chelsea Bremner, Alana Bremner, Kennedy Simon (Co-Captain), Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu, Ruahei Demant (Co-Captain), Mererangi Paul, Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu Atai’i (Sylvia) Brunt, Amy du Plessis, Ruby Tui, Renee Holmes.

Reserves: Luka Connor, Krystal Murray, Sophie Fisher, Layla Sae, Lucy Jenkins, Iritana Hohaia, Patricia Maliepo, Katelyn Vahaakolo.