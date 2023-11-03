Friday, November 3, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Kalounivale, Mataele to miss England clash

Photo courtesy: allblacks.com

Fijians Tanya Kalounivale and Martha Mataele have missed Black Ferns selection to face England in Women’s XV1 final in Auckland on Saturday.

New Zealand’s women’s rugby in a statement confirmed the two players picked up injuries during their training session two weeks ago and were not cleared to feature in the match this week in what looks to be the repetition of last year’s women’s rugby world cup final.

The Black Ferns coaching group of Allan Bunting, Steve Jackson, Mike Delany and Tony Christie have gone with consistency in their match-day 23 with the only change being loose forward Alana Bremner to start at blindside and Layla Sae.

The Black Ferns face England at 7.00pm at Go Media Stadium Mount Smart on Saturday.

Black Ferns: Kate Henwood, Georgia Ponsonby, Amy Rule, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Chelsea Bremner, Alana Bremner, Kennedy Simon (Co-Captain), Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu, Ruahei Demant (Co-Captain), Mererangi Paul, Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu Atai’i (Sylvia) Brunt, Amy du Plessis, Ruby Tui, Renee Holmes.

Reserves: Luka Connor, Krystal Murray, Sophie Fisher, Layla Sae, Lucy Jenkins, Iritana Hohaia, Patricia Maliepo, Katelyn Vahaakolo.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Delay in bitumen supply affects roa...

Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) says the delay in the supply of bitumen ...
News

Man charged with rape of daughter-i...

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) charged a ...
Rugby

Tuisue retains spot for Sharks clas...

Flying Fijians loose forward Albert Tuisue has retained his spot in...
News

Fiji’s financial system remai...

The Fijian financial system has remained resilient despite specific...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Delay in bitumen supply affects ...

News
Fiji Roads...

Man charged with rape of daughte...

News
The Office...

Tuisue retains spot for Sharks c...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Fiji’s financial system re...

News
The Fijian...

Kulas’ Pacific Games oppon...

Football
The Angeli...

Fiji Pearls polish up for Pacifi...

2023 Pacific Games
The Fiji P...

Popular News

Rabuka announces South Pacific C...

News
Prime Mini...

Boy, 14, charged with rape

News
The Office...

Karawalevu signs 2-yr deal with ...

Rugby
Fiji Bati ...

Fiji Pearls polish up for Pacifi...

2023 Pacific Games
The Fiji P...

Hurricanes re-sign Naholo and Ra...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Momoa reunites with high school ...

Entertainment
Jason Momo...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Delay in bitumen supply affects road works