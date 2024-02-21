Kamikamica to play at home after 12 years

Fiji Bati Captain Tui Kamikamica says the opportunity to return home and play an NRL trial is something that has been 12 years in the making.

Kamikamica, who jetted into the country last night with the Melbourne Storm for their second preseason match with the Newcastle Knights in Lautoka on Saturday said coming back to his homeland is such an awesome feeling.

“I can’t wait to play in front of family and friends, last time I played in front of them was 12 years ago so it’s been a long time coming,” he told the club’s website.

“It’s such a huge occasion…once it got announced last year I couldn’t take the smile off my face.”

“Every time I come back to Fiji I get to see the smiles on the kid’s faces and now they get to see all the superstars…all the big names in the league,” he said.

Melbourne Storm has a strong history of players with Fijian heritage making an impact at the club.

Tariq Sims, Isaac Lumelume, Suliasi Vunivalu, Marika Koroibete, Sisa Waqa, Semi Tadulala, Aseri Laing and Kamikamica all pulling on the purple jersey.

The Storm vs Knights clash kicks off at 2.45pm at Churchill Park.