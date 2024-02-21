Thursday, February 22, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Kamikamica to play at home after 12 years

Fiji Bati Captain Tui Kamikamica says the opportunity to return home and play an NRL trial is something that has been 12 years in the making.

Kamikamica, who jetted into the country last night with the Melbourne Storm for their second preseason match with the Newcastle Knights in Lautoka on Saturday said coming back to his homeland is such an awesome feeling.

“I can’t wait to play in front of family and friends, last time I played in front of them was 12 years ago so it’s been a long time coming,” he told the club’s website.

“It’s such a huge occasion…once it got announced last year I couldn’t take the smile off my face.”

“Every time I come back to Fiji I get to see the smiles on the kid’s faces and now they get to see all the superstars…all the big names in the league,” he said.

Melbourne Storm has a strong history of players with Fijian heritage making an impact at the club.

Tariq Sims, Isaac Lumelume, Suliasi Vunivalu, Marika Koroibete, Sisa Waqa, Semi Tadulala, Aseri Laing and Kamikamica all pulling on the purple jersey.

The Storm vs Knights clash kicks off at 2.45pm at Churchill Park.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Firefighters rescue driver trapped ...

Firefighters from the Savusavu Fire Station rescued a truck driver ...
Entertainment

Virat and Anushka welcome second ba...

Indian batting star Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharm...
Football

Ba anticipates tough challenge from...

Current leader Ba is preparing diligently for its second match of t...
News

Call for independent investigation ...

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission is calling on t...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Firefighters rescue driver trapp...

News
Firefighte...

Virat and Anushka welcome second...

Entertainment
Indian bat...

Ba anticipates tough challenge f...

Football
Current le...

Call for independent investigati...

News
The Human ...

Vodafone Fiji begins 5G live use...

Business
The Fiji G...

2 charged in relation to cocaine...

News
Two people...

Popular News

Nagusa to confer with Legal Aid ...

News
The Magist...

Rain Warning downgraded to Alert...

News
A Heavy Ra...

Dupont to make 7s debut in Vanco...

Rugby
Antoine Du...

Lautoka rotates squad for Nasinu...

Football
Champions ...

Droasese, Rakuro out with injuri...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Regulations endorsed, GCC to con...

News
The Great ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Firefighters rescue driver trapped in accident truck