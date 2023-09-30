Kerevi misses out on selection

Seasoned centre Samu Kerevi has been left out of the Wallabies match-day squad for their final Pool C match of the 2023 Rugby World Cup against Portugal on Monday.

Coach Eddie Jones has opted to leave out Kerevi and Jordan Petaia and replace the midfield pair with Izaia Perese and Lalakai Foketi.

Marika Koroibete and Mark Nawaqanitawase retain their places on the wings while Rob Valentini stays at Number 8.

Suliasi Vunivalu and Issak Fines-Leleiwasa will come off the bench.

Queensland Reds backrower Fraser McReight has also earned a recall to the starting side, slotting back into openside flanker.

McReight is the lone change to the pack, with Tom Hooper reverting back to blindside flanker.

Prop James Slipper will become the most capped Wallaby at a World Cup, set to play his 21st game at the tournament.

He goes past George Gregan’s mark, set to start at tight-head as Dave Porecki retains the captaincy.

Josh Kemeny comes onto the bench for his first appearance at the World Cup.

It will be the first time the two sides meet, with Australia needing a bonus point win and a Fiji defeat to keep their finals hopes alive.

Wallabies (1-15)- Angus Bell, David Porecki, James Slipper, Nick Forst, Richie Arnold, Tom Hooper, Fraser McReight, Rob Valetini, Tate McDermott, Ben Donaldson, Marika Koroibete, Lalakai Foketi, Izaia Perese, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Andrew Kellaway.

Reserves- Matt Faessler, Blake Schoupp, Pone Fa’amausili, Rob Leota, Josh Kemeny, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Carter Gordon, Suliasi Vunivalu.