Khan blames miscommunication for loss

Suva Coach Babs Khan says lack of communication between the players resulted in a 2-0 loss to Labasa in their final Group B match of the 2023 Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants at Prince Charles Park in Nadi today.

“Hard luck today, we were exposed to some areas,” an unhappy Khan told FijiLive.

“Players did not communicate well on the field and that’s how we opened up space and Labasa managed to score the two goals.”

“The boys need to talk amongst themselves on the field because that’s very important in order to counter the opponents. We didn’t talk to each other and made decisions on our own which cost us but we’ll wait for the Rewa and Ba game before making any more decisions.”

Khan also said the players will need to lift their performance should they qualify for the semifinals after the decider between Ba and Rewa.

“We had player recovery and did not want to risk our players while a couple of players were on yellow cards also.”

“When players are given game time they should utilise it and that’s something we need to step into and look at. We have to put on a better performance when we are in the semifinal stages because we don’t want to display such performance in that stage.”

The match between Extra Supermarket Rewa and Rooster Chicken Ba will kick off at 4pm.