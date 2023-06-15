Kikau proof that sports holds positive future for Fijians: Dayal

Marist Brothers High School principal Ashish Dayal says former student and youngster Eparama Kikau is proof that sports holds a positive future for young Fijian athletes.

Dayal made this comment in his welcoming remark to the Kirwan State Rugby League Academy students at Brothers Lambert Hall in Suva, saying that Kikau has inspired young rugby league players at the age of 17.

“Eparama has always been a very enthusiastic student and rugby player for our school and seeing him excel at Kirwan State High School has itself proven that sports holds a very positive and bright future for our young ones.”

“Students here look up to him for the success he has achieved in gaining the Scholarship to study abroad and assist his family in the coming years.”

“It’s always difficult to lose a brilliant rugby league player and student from our school but knowing the door to the outside world holds an amazing opportunity for young people to shine, gives us utmost happiness.”

“We are proud of Eparama and seeing him play against us will give more encouragement to the athletes in Fiji who will feature in the two matches.”

“Our aim is to assist our rugby league talents to expose themselves against the overseas teams and do what they love the most.”

Kirwan State Rugby League Academy will take on the Southeast at 3pm at Albert Park in Suva on Friday.