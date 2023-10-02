Koroibete scores, keeps Wallabies hopes alive

Marika Koroibete scored the last try for Australia defeating Portugal 34-14 to keep their World Cup hopes alive in Saint Etienne this morning.

Australia now needs Portugal to defeat Fiji by eight points or more next Monday to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Fly-half Ben Donaldson scored the opening points for the Wallabies in the third minute kicking the first penalty.

Portugal replied with their free-flowing style and eventually found a way through as centre Pedro Bettencourt dived over untouched to the delight of the Saint Etienne crowd and Samuel Marques converted for a 7-3 lead in the 13th minute.

The Portuguese joy was relieved when try scorer Bettencourt was sin-binned after a high tackle on Izaia Perese while Donaldson missed Australia’s second penalty.

It started with a great run off a lineout just inside Portugal’s 22, followed by Brumbies flanker Rob Valetini, popping the offload for Richie Arnold to score and this time Donaldson converted to give Australia a 10-7 lead in the 189th minute.

Arnold won a turnover that allowed Dave Porecki to barge over from a rolling maul before Angus Bell scored another try while two perfect kicks from Donaldson gave Australia a stunning 24-7 lead at the break.

Portugal was near to scoring their first try only to be stopped by a flying Andrew Kellaway bundling Nicolas Martins into touch.

NSW Waratahs rising star Mark Nawaqanitwase’s offload to Fraser McReight shortly after the break helped secure the all-important bonus point but the Australians didn’t make life easy for themselves.

Australia was reduced to 13 when Matt Faessler was sent for ten for a professional before barnstorming Fijian centre Samu Kerevi followed him for a raised elbow in a carry, shades of Wales in 2019.

Portugal took advantage scoring their first try to Rafael Simões and Marques converted but again the Australians responded immediately as Kerevi came back on the field with a point to prove, bursting the line with a great run.

He allowed winger Marika Koroibete to score a well-earned try as the Australians closed out the game.

After the win, Australia climbed to the second spot with 11 points while Fiji moved down to second with 10 points.

Fiji will definitely need to beat Portugal in order to book its spot in the Cup quarter next week.