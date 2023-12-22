Friday, December 22, 2023

Koya is new Registered Officer of FijiFirst

The Fijian Elections Office has confirmed that an application from the FijiFirst Party to substitute Opposition MP Faiyaz Koya as the Registered Officer for the Party.

Acting Registrar of Political Parties, Ana Mataiciwa said a letter was received by the FEO yesterday.

“We have received the application, and we are satisfied given the application’s compliance with Section 11(2) of the Political Parties Act. Therefore, I confirm Honourable Faiyaz Koya as the Registered Officer of FijiFirst,” Mataiciwa said.

She said the application meets the criteria of the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding and Disclosures) Act 2013.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
