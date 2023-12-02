Saturday, December 2, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Krishna gives Odisha third consecutive win

Fijian wonder boy Roy Krishna scored the lone goal in Odisha FC’s 1-0 win over Jamshedpur FC to register their third consecutive win in the Indian Super League today.

Having both the luxury as well as the liberty to fall back on quality options on the bench, head coach Sergio Lobera replaced Diego Mauricio with Krishna in the starting XI.

Krishna met the corner kick by Ahmed Jahouh with utmost precision and slotted it into the net from close range to hand Odisha FC the eventual winner of the game in the 56th minute.

The win also sees the juggernaut move to this third spot in the standing.

Odisha FC will next play the Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Salt Lake Stadium on Wednesday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

NRL

Turuva’s Panthers to face Wig...

Fiji Bati winger Sunia Turuva's Penrith Panthers will travel to Eng...
2023 Pacific Games

Team Fiji bags 5 more gold at Games...

Team Fiji added five more gold medals at the 17th Pacific Games whi...
Rugby

Perfect send-off for Police skipper...

Police gave a perfect send-off to Captain James Brown on Friday by ...
News

First phase of TSLS application ope...

The Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service (TSLS) is advising pote...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Turuva’s Panthers to face ...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Team Fiji bags 5 more gold at Ga...

2023 Pacific Games
Team Fiji ...

Perfect send-off for Police skip...

Rugby
Police gav...

First phase of TSLS application ...

News
The Tertia...

GCC delegation to visit China

News
The Minist...

State Opening of Parliament on 4...

News
Parliament...

Popular News

Body of 19-yr-old man found floa...

News
Police hav...

Schools in Navua closed due to f...

News
Schools in...

Karan wins Fiji’s first tr...

2023 Pacific Games
Yaladro Ta...

10-man Fiji bow out in Games sem...

2023 Pacific Games
Fiji men's...

Raiwalui gets World Rugby job

Rugby
Former Fly...

$13.9B worth of investment estim...

News
A total of...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
NRL

Turuva’s Panthers to face Wigan in Challenge