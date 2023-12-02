Krishna gives Odisha third consecutive win

Fijian wonder boy Roy Krishna scored the lone goal in Odisha FC’s 1-0 win over Jamshedpur FC to register their third consecutive win in the Indian Super League today.

Having both the luxury as well as the liberty to fall back on quality options on the bench, head coach Sergio Lobera replaced Diego Mauricio with Krishna in the starting XI.

Krishna met the corner kick by Ahmed Jahouh with utmost precision and slotted it into the net from close range to hand Odisha FC the eventual winner of the game in the 56th minute.

The win also sees the juggernaut move to this third spot in the standing.

Odisha FC will next play the Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Salt Lake Stadium on Wednesday.