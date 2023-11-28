Roy scores as Odisha revive qualification hopes

Fijian striker Roy Krishna scored a goal in Odisha FC’s resounding 5-2 victory over his former club ATK Mohun Bagan in Kolkata to revive their qualification hopes in the AFC Cup today.

Hugo Boumous gave Mohun Bagan the lead when he controlled the wide cross from Asish Rai and slotted the ball at the back of the net in the 17th minute.

Krishna passed the ball to Jerry Mawia on the right flank, who then delivered a through ball for Mauricio to take a shot. However, the Brazilian’s attempt went straight into the goalkeeper’s hands.

In the 29th minute, Krishna capitalised Jerry Mawia’s headed pass by volleying the free ball with a powerful right-footed strike that found the back of the net, restoring parity to the match.

Odisha FC extended their lead in the 32nd minute, scoring two goals in quick succession through Diego Mauricio and Cy Goddard for a 3-1 lead at the break.

It was Kiyan Nassiri, who tried to bring ATK back in the match in the 63rd minute to cut the deficit to 3-2.

In late injury time, Krishna swiftly took a free-kick from the right and Aniket Jadhav capitalised on it before Isak Ralte scored the fifth goal to seal the win for Odisha FC.

The result sees Odisha FC leapfrog Mohun Bagan SG in the group standings, moving to the second position.

Sergio Lobera’s side need to beat Bangladesh’s Bashundhara Kings in their final pool game to top their group and qualify for the next round.