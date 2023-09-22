Friday, September 22, 2023
Kulas to host New Caledonia in Friendlies

The Digicel Kulas will host New Caledonia in three International Friendly matches next month.

Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel in a statement said the New Caledonia National Women’s Team is a formidable opponent,and Fiji is honoured to welcome them for the friendly games.

Patel said the matches will not only promote international goodwill but also serve as an excellent opportunity for the Kulas to test their skills against top-level opponents.

The three matches will be played alongside the 2023 Courts Inter District Championship from 10-15 October at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Meanwhile this will be Kulas’ first appearance this year after their Solomon Islands tour in the July FIFA window was called off.

Fiji is currently ranked 71 with 1345.58 points in the FIFA women’s ranking.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
