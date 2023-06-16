Friday, June 16, 2023
Kumar braces for tough FACT semifinal

Lautoka Coach Ronil Kumar says they are in for a tough battle against crowd favourites Labasa and will need to play their semifinal clash of the 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT with a lot of focus and determination.

The former Ba and national midfielder who is coaching the Blues for the first time in a tournament said they have a very good squad of young and experienced players and he expects the seniors in the team to lead by example.

“I kept the same players in most of our games in the tournament as it is important to build the combination and stay consistent.”

“Senior players like Zibraaz Sahib, Sairusi Nalaubu, Sitiveni Cavuilagi, Saula Waqa, Ilimotama Jese, Kishan Sami and Sakaraia Naisua have been guiding the other players well.”

“We know Labasa is a very good team and give them all the respect. It will be a very tough semifinal but we just have to play our game and stay focused on our game plan.”

“There are some minor injuries in the squad but we hope to have all the players fit before the semifinal against Labasa.”

The Sugar City side last won the Fiji FACT title in 2002 and will look to end the long drought at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva this weekend.

The Hyperchem Pharmacy sponsored Lautoka side will face Extra Supermarket Labasa in the first semifinal at 2pm.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
