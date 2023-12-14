Kuruvoli guides ‘tavale’ Baselala

Flying Fijian Simione Kuruvoli is helping guide his ‘tavale‘ (cousin) Philip Baselala to be one of the best Swire Shipping Fijian Drua halfbacks the team has to offer in the next Super Rugby season.

The 24-year-old superboot from Nabouwalu Village in Ono, Kadavu who took the Rugby World Cup by storm, has put the France campaign behind him and is focusing on shaping the next generation of Fijian Drua players.

“Some of the tips and learnings I took from the world cup and the Fiji team, I am passing it to him (Baselala), because one day I will finish from here and he will continue the journey,” Kuruvoli told FijiLive.

Kuruvoli said his biggest piece of advice is hardwork, which he believes Baselala is adhering to very well.

“I just told him to do what he does best, just to be him, do the hard yards and the extras, from there he will go a long way.”