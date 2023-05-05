Laidlaw names experienced NZ 7s team

All Blacks Sevens Head Coach Clark Laidlaw has named an experienced team to take the field at the HSBC World Series in Toulouse.

The All Blacks Sevens welcome back the accomplished duo of Scott Curry and Tim Mikkelson who return from injury. All Blacks Sevens Captain Sam Dickson and the talented Roderick Solo also re-join the team, alongside Che Clark who has been named in the side for the first time since the HSBC Sydney Sevens.

Mikkelson is set to play in his 100th international tournament for the All Blacks Sevens when he takes the field in Toulouse.

“Tim is an incredible player, a true inspiration for us all, with a great love for his team and the jersey. His dedication and resilience he has shown over his whole career but in particular this last year, shows how outstanding he is. We are looking forward to seeing him take the field and achieve this significant milestone,” said Laidlaw.

Dickson returns to captain the side with stand-in captains Dylan Collier and Sione Molia named as vice-captains.

“We are pleased to welcome back Sam to captain the team. Dylan and Sione have done a great job in Sam’s absence as a result they assume vice captaincy alongside him.”

NZ opens its campaign against Canada at 11.29pm next Friday before taking on Kenya at 4.16am on Saturday and Uruguay at 11.43pm the same day.

All Blacks Sevens: Scott Curry, Brady Rush, Akuila Rokolisoa, Dylan Collier (Vice-Captain), Sam Dickson (Captain), Leroy Carter, Moses Leo, Che Clark, Tepaea Cook-Savage, Sione Molia (Vice-Captain), Tim Mikkelson, Roderick Solo, Regan Ware.

Unavailable for selection: Amanaki Nicole, Andrew Knewstubb and Ngarohi McGarvey Black and Tone Ng Shiu (injury). Lewis Ormond and Joe Webber (personal).