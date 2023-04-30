Lautoka escapes with narrow win

Second placed Lautoka escaped with a 1-0 win over Tailevu Naitasiri in Round 8 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori on Sunday.

National marksman and current top scorer in the DFPL, Sairusi Nalaubu netted the winner for the Blues in the 25th minute of the first half.

The Tagi Vonolagi coached Tailevu Naitasiri side settled well in the second spell but could not get on the score-sheet despite launching more attacking and displaying some good possession based football.

Lautoka now has 16 points after 7 appearances while Tailevu Naitasiri slips to the eighth spot with 6 points after playing 7 games.