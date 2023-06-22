Thursday, June 22, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Lautoka players to share prize money

Lautoka President Shalendra Prasad has confirmed that the Fiji FACT winning prize money of $17,000 will be shared amongst the players and officials.

Prasad said they are in discussion with their major sponsor Hyperchem Pharmacy and Shop N Save to top up the sponsorship.

“Players were already rewarded with a much higher bonus after every game in the tournament.”

“Every player received $200 after winning the pool games till the final.”

“The prize money will be rewarded to the players and officials for their hard work and the board will have a meeting to see how we can celebrate the win.”

Lautoka defeated Digicel Fiji Premier League leaders Rewa 2-1 in the grand final at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Sunday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Business

Ban on sea cucumber harvesting lift...

Cabinet has approved the lifting of the ban on harvesting of sea cu...
News

Fiji has a robust network infrastru...

The building of a second submarine cable landing station in Fiji is...
News

Fiji, Aust to upgrade partnerships

Fiji and Australia are working closely to advance opportunities for...
News

Village Improvement Scheme revived

Cabinet has endorsed the reactivation of the Village Improvement Sc...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Ban on sea cucumber harvesting l...

Business
Cabinet ha...

Fiji has a robust network infras...

News
The buildi...

Fiji, Aust to upgrade partnershi...

News
Fiji and A...

Village Improvement Scheme reviv...

News
Cabinet ha...

Manpower to be increased in RFMF...

News
Cabinet ha...

Suva to face Ba in DFPL on Satur...

Football
Fifth-plac...

Popular News

Rural, maritime areas must be pr...

News
Minister f...

7s stars team up with Rhinos Log...

Rugby
Fiji 7s st...

Nadi woman charged after drug bu...

News
A 35-year-...

Lautoka wins Fiji FACT after 21 ...

Fiji FACT 2023
Lautoka en...

Adele shares ‘crude’...

Entertainment
Adele, kno...

Good to face champions early: Ch...

Football
Digicel Yo...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

FJ vs NZ (OFC U19 Women’s Championship)