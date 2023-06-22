Lautoka players to share prize money

Lautoka President Shalendra Prasad has confirmed that the Fiji FACT winning prize money of $17,000 will be shared amongst the players and officials.

Prasad said they are in discussion with their major sponsor Hyperchem Pharmacy and Shop N Save to top up the sponsorship.

“Players were already rewarded with a much higher bonus after every game in the tournament.”

“Every player received $200 after winning the pool games till the final.”

“The prize money will be rewarded to the players and officials for their hard work and the board will have a meeting to see how we can celebrate the win.”

Lautoka defeated Digicel Fiji Premier League leaders Rewa 2-1 in the grand final at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Sunday.