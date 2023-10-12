Thursday, October 12, 2023
Lautoka progresses to semifinals

Lautoka has booked its spot in the semifinals of the 2023 Courts Inter District Championship (IDC) after settling for a 3-3 draw against Tailevu Naitasiri at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today.

The Blues start the match on an attacking mode and scored their first goal through Aporosa Yada in the second minute.

Birthday boy Saula Waqa who turned 28 today, netted the second goal in the 17th minute.

Tailevu Naitasiri goalkeeper Jason Rokovucake was replaced by Julian Tuinasakea after the goal.

Hardworking Tailevu Naitasiri striker Samuela Nasava netted a brace to level the match just before the breather.

Waqa put Lautoka ahead again in the 49th minute with a clinical finish before taking a much deserved rest and making way for Nigerian Usman Omede.

With nothing to lose, Tailevu Naitasiri continued to put on a brave fight till the end and again leveled the match through replacement France Catarogo.

Lautoka progresses to the knock-out stage with five points from Group A.

They will be accompanied by either Labasa or Ba.

The teams:

Lautoka FC: Senirusi Bokini (GK), Epeli Leiroti, Zibraaz Sahib, Aporosa Yada, Kishan Sami, Ilimotama Jese (C), Sairusi Nalaubu, Saula Waqa, Atonio Tuivuna, Sterling Vasconcellos, Sakaraia Naisua.

Subs: Epeli Vunibola, Joela Biuvanua, Junior Dekedeke, Edward Justin, Navneel Nand, Usman Omede, Poasa Bainivalu.

Tailevu Naitasiri FC: Jason Rokovucake (GK) (Julian Tuinasakea), Prashant Chand, Sikeli tuiloma, Abhishek Deo, Mosese Nabose, Carlos Liomasia, Geary Kubu, Asaeli Tunidau, Evander Nasova (C), Lorima Junior Batirerega, Samuela Nasava.

Subs: Ameet Nand, Kirtesh Parasad, Keni Cagi, Sairusi Qiolevu, Nisachal Lal, Mohammed Rasasa, France Catarogo, Stephen Kwaitee.

 

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
