Lautoka wins third CVC title

Lautoka claimed its third Champion vs Champion title at Churchill Park today after holding Ba to a 2-2 in the second and decisive leg.

The Blues only needed a draw to claim the two-match series while Ba needed to win by two clear goals.

Solomon Islander Darold Kakasi scored the opening goal of the encounter in the 30th minute after a Peceli Sukabula free-kick was misjudged by the Lautoka defence and the resulting blunder saw the ball land on his feet to find the back of the net.

The hosts managed to level the scores five minutes later as relentless pressure on goal saw top marksman Sairusi Nalaubu heading the ball beyond the reach of goalkeeper Misiwani Nairube.

The teams rested 1-1 at the break.

The second half proved to be more entertaining as both teams searched for more goals.

Hardworking captain Sitiveni Cavuilagi managed to put Lautoka up in the 64th minute with a superb attempt.

Ba tried its best to hit back and the Sunil Kumar coached side managed to level the scores from the penalty spot in the dying minutes through Suliano Tawanakoro.

Lautoka last won the title in 2017 after beating Ba 1-0 in the first leg and settling for a 0-0 draw in the second leg.

Tiger’s Lautoka walks away $5000 richer while Rooster Chicken Ba gets $2500 for its efforts.