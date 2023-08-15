Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Leadership and empowerment training for students

Divisional Police Commander Eastern (DPCE) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Josua Vodo and officers based in Koro Island have been conducting leadership and empowerment training for student leaders.

SSP Vodo who is on a week-long tour of the island told students:”Being a leader requires discipline and the role you play is somehow similar to the job we do every day which is to oversee the maintenance of law and order.”

He said many schools are benefiting from this form of leadership training, as well as cadet training have assisted students maintain focus on their chosen career path.

“I believe that Koro High is ready for the Cadet program.”

He warned the students on the dangers of social media platforms and the use of mobile phones and the peer pressure associated with it.

SSP Vodo also urged the students to adhere to the rule of law at all times and utilise their time well.

The visitation is part of the Eastern Division Operation.

Artika Ram
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
