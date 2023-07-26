Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Lions to face T/Naitasiri without key quartet  

Labasa will miss the services of its four key players against Tailevu Naitasiri in their Round 14 fixture of the Digicel Fiji Premier League on Saturday.

Head coach Sanjesh Lal confirmed to FijiLive that midfielders Ashnil Raju and Akemi Ralulu, centre-back Shivam Shandil and star striker Christopher Wasasala will not feature for the Babasiga Lions this week.

Raju remains out of the squad following a severe ankle injury that he sustained in their 1-1 draw against Suva two weeks ago.

The remaining trio Ralulu, Shandil and Wasasala are on a one-match suspension after copping two yellow cards in two previous matches.

Lal said he will be banking on impact players such as Netani Suluka, Rusiate Doidoi, Sailosi Tawake, Luke Savu and Josua Raqamu will need to step up and fill in the missing shoes in the team.

Labasa will host Tailevu Naitasiri at 1.30pm at Subrail Park.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
