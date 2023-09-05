Magistrate Puamau blasts media

Resident-Magistrate Seini Puamau blasted members of the media for going over her head, directly to the Acting Chief Registrar Kashyapa Wickramasekra, and complaining about the lack of space provided to the media in her courtroom.

While everyone in the courtroom was waiting on her ruling in the ‘No Case to Answer’ of the former Prime Minister and the Suspended Commissioner of Police, Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho, Puamau said she was not happy that her courtroom was full.

The court clerks had to place another bench in the room to allow for the media to seat and report on the case.

Puamau said she was disappointed that someone in the media had gone to the Acting Chief Registrar and informed him that there isn’t any space for the media to sit.

She said in a case of emergency, because of the packed courtroom, there is bound to be an accident.

Puamau said that the family members of the two accused, the public was also important and instructed members of the media to come quickly to court in order to secure a seat.

The matter in the case of the former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and the Suspended Commissioner of Police, Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho has been adjourned to Thursday, 3pm.