Major sponsor extends stay with Fijian Drua

Swire Shipping has extended its naming rights sponsorship of the Fijian Drua until 2025.

The leading provider of sustainable and innovative shipping and logistics solutions has extended their deal with the franchise a further two years.

“We are delighted to extend our partnership with the Fijian Drua for two more years,” said Swire Shipping’s Regional Manager for the Pacific Islands Alex Pattison.

“As a longstanding supporter of sport in Fiji, we recognise the significant role that rugby plays in the nation’s culture and the impact it has on communities across the country.

“We are incredibly proud of what the Drua have achieved, both on and off the field, and hope that our ongoing partnership will give the Drua vuvale (family) the continuity and support they need to continue representing the hopes and aspirations of Fijians at the highest level of international rugby competition.”

Swire Shipping has a long-standing relationship with Fiji Rugby including having sponsored the Fijian Warriors for a number of years.

Fijian Drua chief executive Mark Evans commended Swire Shipping for their commitment.

“Nobody could have done more than Swire Shipping in helping and assisting the establishment of a new Super Rugby Pacific in Fiji,” Evans said.

“They are an outstanding partner and we are absolutely delighted that they have agreed to extend their sponsorship for another two years.”

“Their brand is synonymous with the Drua and their support demonstrates a real commitment to the Pacific in general and Fiji in particular.”