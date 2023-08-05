Makoi health centre to undergo temp closure

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services wishes to inform the public on the temporary closure of the Makoi Health Center, which is scheduled to take place from August 9-13.

In a statement, the Permanent Secretary for Health and Medical Services Dr James Fong indicated that the closure is necessary to facilitate essential painting works, aimed at improving the overall environment and enhancing your healthcare experience at the health centre.

Dr Fong said to ensure continuous access to healthcare services, the Ministry has arranged for a Field Hospital that will be set up at the Makoi Birthing Unit.

He said all medical operations and services typically provided at the Makoi health centre will be made available at the temporary Field Hospital.

“The Field Hospital will be fully equipped and staffed with medical professionals to cater to your healthcare needs during the closure.”

“The Makoi Health Centre will resume full operations on Monday, August 14, providing seamless access to healthcare services once again,” Dr Fong said.

The Ministry added that it is committed to ensuring that all Fijians receive the best possible care during this temporary closure.