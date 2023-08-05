Saturday, August 5, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Makoi health centre to undergo temp closure

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services wishes to inform the public on the temporary closure of the Makoi Health Center, which is scheduled to take place from August 9-13.

In a statement, the Permanent Secretary for Health and Medical Services Dr James Fong indicated that the closure is necessary to facilitate essential painting works, aimed at improving the overall environment and enhancing your healthcare experience at the health centre.

Dr Fong said to ensure continuous access to healthcare services, the Ministry has arranged for a Field Hospital that will be set up at the Makoi Birthing Unit.

He said all medical operations and services typically provided at the Makoi health centre will be made available at the temporary Field Hospital.

“The Field Hospital will be fully equipped and staffed with medical professionals to cater to your healthcare needs during the closure.”

“The Makoi Health Centre will resume full operations on Monday, August 14, providing seamless access to healthcare services once again,” Dr Fong said.

The Ministry added that it is committed to ensuring that all Fijians receive the best possible care during this temporary closure.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Council warns against price roundin...

The Consumer Council of Fiji has issued a stern warning to business...
Football

Grassroots dev is key says Australi...

Australian football legend Tim Cahill says grassroots development i...
Football

Deputy PM concerned about football ...

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman ...
Football

Waranivalu back for top of table cl...

Rewa rep Tevita Waranivalu is ready to make amends this weekend aft...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Council warns against price roun...

News
The Consum...

Grassroots dev is key says Austr...

Football
Australian...

Deputy PM concerned about footba...

Football
The Deputy...

Waranivalu back for top of table...

Football
Rewa rep T...

Coalition Govt eager to work wit...

Football
The Coalit...

Fiji to be a football hub: FIFA ...

Football
FIFA Presi...

Popular News

Fijian economy poised for growth...

News
The Reserv...

Korea to support Fiji in priorit...

News
The Govern...

No VAT exemption for alternative...

News
Value Adde...

Nadroga to face champs without r...

Football
Nadroga wi...

Waranivalu back for top of table...

Football
Rewa rep T...

Man charged over nightclub outin...

News
The 19-yea...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Council warns against price rounding-off