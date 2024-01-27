Saturday, January 27, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Makoi man dies in Yaqara accident

A man in his late 60s died allegedly as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident on Thursday morning.

Director Traffic Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mitieli Divuana said the victim who resided in Makoi and was heading towards Lautoka was driving along the Kings Road near Yaqara at around 4am, when he allegedly lost control, causing his vehicle to veer off the road.

SSP Divuana says the victim was rushed to the Tavua Hospital where he was unfortunately pronounced dead on arrival.

The national road death toll currently stands at 4, the same for the previous period in 2023.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Fijiana to face Ireland in quarters...

Fijiana will meet Ireland in the first Cup quarterfinal of the Pert...
Rugby

Fiji beats NZ, enters quarters unbe...

Fiji topped Group B of the Perth 7s in Australia today after beatin...
Football

Decorated marksman to boost Navua

Navua Football Association has made a significant addition to their...
Rugby

France proves too strong for Fijian...

Fijiana suffered a 31-12 defeat to France in its last pool match of...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fijiana to face Ireland in quart...

Rugby
Fijiana wi...

Fiji beats NZ, enters quarters u...

Rugby
Fiji toppe...

Decorated marksman to boost Navu...

Football
Navua Foot...

France proves too strong for Fij...

Rugby
Fijiana su...

Koro juggles between 7s and foot...

Rugby
Former Fij...

Gavoka announces safe reopening ...

News
Deputy Pri...

Popular News

Policeman remanded, case transfe...

News
A policema...

Kamikamica recommended Dr Senilo...

News
Sacked Min...

Rere to make Series debut in Per...

Rugby
Fiji 7s He...

46 teams to feature in Futsal Cu...

Football
The FMF Gy...

PM opens up about Radrodro’s dis...

News
Prime Mini...

Outside advice resulted in Radro...

News
Attorney-G...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Fijiana to face Ireland in quarters