Makoi man dies in Yaqara accident

A man in his late 60s died allegedly as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident on Thursday morning.

Director Traffic Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mitieli Divuana said the victim who resided in Makoi and was heading towards Lautoka was driving along the Kings Road near Yaqara at around 4am, when he allegedly lost control, causing his vehicle to veer off the road.

SSP Divuana says the victim was rushed to the Tavua Hospital where he was unfortunately pronounced dead on arrival.

The national road death toll currently stands at 4, the same for the previous period in 2023.