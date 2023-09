Male names three debutants for Japan test

Three players from the ANZ Marama Championship competition will make their Vodafone Fijiana 15s debut in the test match against Japan on Sunday.

Fijiana head coach Inoke Male has confirmed that Sala Kinita from Yasawa will start at fly-half while Suva’s Tiana Robanakadavu and Navosa’s Salanieta Nabuli have been named on the reserve bench.

Fijiana 7s and Tokyo Olympics bronze winner Rusila Nagasau starts at inside centre after making a permanent change into the 15’s code while Fijiana Drua flanker Ema Adivitaloga stages from the bench.

Fresh Fiji Navy recruits Karalaini Naisewa is named at tight head prop while Luisa Tisolo is at full back.

Male has named former Adi Cakobau School sprinter Laisani Moceisawana as the right winger.

The Fijiana vs Japan match will kick start at 7pm at Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium.

Fijiana: Ana Korovata, Litia Marama, Kara Naisewa, Meroni Nakesa, Asinate Serevi, Teresia Tinanivalu, Sulita Waisega, Sereima Lewaniqila (C), Evivi Senikarivi, Sala Kinita, Adita Miliana, Rusila Nagasau, Merewairita Neivosa, Laisani Moceisawana, Luisa Tisolo.

Reserves: Keleni Marawa, Tiana Robanakadavu, Salanieta Nabuli, Doreen Narokete, Ema Adivitaloga, Setaita Railumu, Jennifer Ravutia, Merewai Cumu.