A 56-year-old man is the country’s latest road fatality victim.

The man had been fishing on the bridge near the Viseisei bypass in Lautoka, when it is alleged that whilst crossing, he was bumped by a vehicle driven by a 63-year-old man.

He was rushed to the Lautoka Hospital, where he was unfortunately pronounced dead on arrival.

The suspect remains admitted at the Lautoka Hospital as investigation continues.

The road death toll currently stands at 66 compared to 35 for the same period last year.