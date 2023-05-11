Thursday, May 11, 2023
Man fraudulently obtains more than $38K

A 27-year-old man has been charged for allegedly fraudulently obtaining more than $38,000 from six people between August 2021 and August 2022.

Chief of Intelligence and Investigations, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sakeo Raikaci said the accused whilst employed as a sales executive at a car and parts dealership, is alleged to have generated Sales and Purchase Agreements to six customers as an official receipt to confirm payment had been made.

ACP Raikaci said the accused then deleted the same Sales and Purchase Agreement from company records.

“Company executives discovered the alleged crime after receiving numerous calls from customers regarding the non-delivery of goods.”

He said officers from the Criminal Investigations Department arrested the accused at the Nadi International Airport, waiting for his flight.

He has been charged with six counts of theft.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
Entertainment

Dolly Parton announces first-ever rock album