Man in critical condition after road accident

A man is fighting for his life at the Lautoka Hospital after the vehicle he was travelling in veered off the road and hit a power pole.

Police has confirmed that the vehicle involved in the accident along the Queens Road, Malaqereqere, Sigatoka was driven by a 17-year-old who is believed to be intoxicated at the time.

The second passenger, a 34-year-old man, is also admitted at the Lautoka Hospital after an operation to his left shoulder, while the third passenger has been treated and sent home.

Police said a 17-year-old student had been driving, when he lost control of the vehicle.

It is believed that the driver was intoxicated while driving. He and the fourth passenger had fled the scene.

Police investigations continue.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
