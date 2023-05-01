Man rapes, impregnates 12-yr-old niece

A 37-year-old man will be produced at the Magistrates Court in Labasa today charged with the rape of his 12-year-old niece who fell pregnant as a result of the alleged incident.

According to Police, the victim had been staying with the accused and her grandmother since her parents passed away.

The accused after allegedly committing the offence sometime in October last year had warned her not to tell anyone.

The matter came to light when the victim complained of having a stomach ache and was taken to the Seaqaqa Health Station where the pregnancy was confirmed.

The victim is currently placed in the care of Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre staff.