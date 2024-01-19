Friday, January 19, 2024
Mature dialogue needed: Tikoduadua

Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua says there is a need for mature conversation and dialogue about the 2013 Constitution.

Speaking at the Fiji Law Society’s Annual Conference, Tikoduadua said the essence of these discussions is to underscore that laws, at their core, are a collection of words.

Tikoduadua said in Fiji’s context: “In our own constitution, we must approach this task with a sense of responsibility and vision.”

“It is not merely a document; it is about encapsulating the aspirations, values, and beliefs of our nation as it stands today and as it hopes to be in the future.”

“We must engage in this conversation with open minds, respect for diverse view points, and a commitment to the principles of democracy and justice.”

Tikoduadua told attendees that in this journey of constitutional reflection to be guided by the principle that our constitution should be a living document – one that grows, adapts, and matures as our nation matures.”

“The task before us is not to change words on paper but ensure that these words continue to resonate with and reflect the evolving spirit of our society and our democracy,” Tikoduadua said.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
