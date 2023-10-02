Monday, October 2, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Medicinal marijuana has a potential $US30b market

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica says the Government’s intention to tap into the economic potential of medicinal marijuana, can open the door to a thriving global industry, that’s worth over US$30 billion every year.

Speaking in Serua, Kamikamica said Fiji’s heavy reliance on tourism became a major setback when Fiji closed its borders, significantly impacting the economy, making Fiji look for other avenues to diversify its risks.

He said that: “Relying solely on tourism is not sustainable for Fiji, and exploring new avenues for generating new sources of income is important for Fiji’s recovery.”

The Deputy Prime Minister said this does not mean marijuana is legal in Fiji.

“Any potential cultivation would take place in controlled environments, ensuring limited access and strict adherence to regulations set – Government’s initiative does not support recreational marijuana use.

“It is essential to understand that this endeavour will be closely regulated and confined to secure facilities. There will be no local sales or marketing; instead, the products will be harvested, processed and exported.”

He said the government’s initiative has already attracted interest from major pharmaceutical companies, with two conglomerates expressing their intent to establish operations in Fiji.

The medicinal benefits of cannabis are well documented, and certain strains have proven effective in managing seizures, providing hope for patients with conditions like Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome.

In addition, medicinal cannabis can alleviate symptoms associated with PTSD, offering relief from flashbacks, nightmares and anxiety.

“This initiative goes beyond just generating income, it’s an opportunity to create jobs, strengthen Fiji’s economy and potentially enhance the lives of those in need,” Kamikamica added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Entertainment

PAW Patrol sequel makes $23m debut

Paramount’s animated sequel “PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie” topped t...
2023 IDC

Suva to feature in IDC without key ...

Defending champions Suva will feature in the 2023 Courts Inter Dist...
Football

Finishing will be key says, Baravil...

Fijian skipper Filipe Baravilala says finishing will be key for the...
2023 IDC

Injury woes continue for Rewa ahead...

Rewa coach Roderick Singh confirms the side will be further affecte...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

PAW Patrol sequel makes $23m deb...

Entertainment
Paramount’...

Suva to feature in IDC without k...

2023 IDC
Defending ...

Finishing will be key says, Bara...

Football
Fijian ski...

Injury woes continue for Rewa ah...

2023 IDC
Rewa coach...

Queries raised over Amrit appoin...

News
Questions ...

Boks a step closer to RWC quarte...

Rugby
Defending ...

Popular News

Turuva ready for first-ever NRL ...

NRL
Penrith Pa...

Level up leadership with intenti...

News
Minister f...

Totogo suspect still under revie...

News
Minister f...

We’re not done yet, says Vunival...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Couple found dead inside their h...

News
The Crimin...

Ground unavailability hinders T/...

Football
Unavailabi...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Entertainment

PAW Patrol sequel makes $23m debut