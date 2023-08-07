Mikaele scores four in Dragons narrow loss

Fiji Bati and Saint George Illawarra Dragons winger Mikaele Ravalawa scored four tries in the side’s 26-20 narrow loss to the Parramatta Eels in Round 23 of the NRL on Sunday.

The Eels started well, scoring two tries in the opening 11 minutes of the match through Arthur Miller Stephen and Bryce Carter but Mitchell Moses converted once.

The Dragons came roaring back into the game with Ravalawa overcoming a poor start to cross twice in the 19th and 25th minute respectively as Zac Lomax booted the conversion once.

A minute before the hooter sounded for the break, Ravalawa troubled the Eels’ defence and raced under the post to score his hat-trick while Lomax converted for a 16-10 lead at the break.

Ravalawa continued to dominate and began the second half of the match with his fourth crow bringing the vocal crowd at CommBank Stadium to their feet.

However, the Dragons’ party was spoiled when Junior Paulo and Bryce Cartwright scored two back-to-back tries and Moses slotted once to seal the win.

Meanwhile, Ravalawa became the first Dragon since Brett Morris in Round 9, 2009 to score four tries in a single game.

The Dragons have lost all 10 away games this season.