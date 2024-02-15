Thursday, February 15, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Momo proud to represent Fiji with Drua

Epeli Momo, the winger from Yaloku, Ba, says he’s honored to be representing his country by being part of the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua.

“I get along with our local boys pretty well, my communication with them is pretty good, I am happy that they have signed me in Fijian Drua,” he said with pride.

The 24-year-old, who debuted in Drua’s preseason game against the Brumbies, is set to start in the first 15 lineup against the Melbourne Rebels this Saturday.

Peni Matawalu and Epeli Momo

“The Brumbies match was a good game, a huge opportunity for me considering I am playing for the first time for Drua,”

“However, I know there’s still a lot of learning and improvements to do for me personally,”

Having transitioned from the French rugby club Montauban, where he spent three years playing both as a winger and a backrower in 21 games, Momo is anticipated to bring depth to the Drua squad as a versatile player.

The Fijian Drua are preparing for their next challenge against the Melbourne Rebels at 5:30 pm (FJT) tomorrow.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

FICAC launches five year plan

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption has launched its...
News

Quality connectivity for rural comm...

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikam...
Football

Fiji FACT shifts to Subrail Park

The 2024 Digicel Fiji FACT will now be played at Subrail Park in La...
News

Innovative election tool to provide...

The Fijian Elections Office has announced that an election tool suc...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

FICAC launches five year plan

News
The Fiji I...

Quality connectivity for rural c...

News
Deputy Pri...

Fiji FACT shifts to Subrail Park...

Football
The 2024 D...

Innovative election tool to prov...

News
The Fijian...

Investigation begins into drug t...

News
Serious co...

Communique on nuclear waste dump...

News
Pacific Is...

Popular News

TD05F to intensify to a category...

News
The Fiji M...

Baselala siblings unite in Drua ...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Tabuya summoned to appear before...

News
Minister f...

UK based Wara recalled in Bula B...

Football
UK based f...

Khan sheds light on tactical cha...

Football
Lautoka he...

Bainimarama, Qiliho back at CID

News
Former Pri...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Launch of 2024 Super Rugby Pacific