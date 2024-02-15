Momo proud to represent Fiji with Drua

Epeli Momo, the winger from Yaloku, Ba, says he’s honored to be representing his country by being part of the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua.

“I get along with our local boys pretty well, my communication with them is pretty good, I am happy that they have signed me in Fijian Drua,” he said with pride.

The 24-year-old, who debuted in Drua’s preseason game against the Brumbies, is set to start in the first 15 lineup against the Melbourne Rebels this Saturday.

“The Brumbies match was a good game, a huge opportunity for me considering I am playing for the first time for Drua,”

“However, I know there’s still a lot of learning and improvements to do for me personally,”

Having transitioned from the French rugby club Montauban, where he spent three years playing both as a winger and a backrower in 21 games, Momo is anticipated to bring depth to the Drua squad as a versatile player.

The Fijian Drua are preparing for their next challenge against the Melbourne Rebels at 5:30 pm (FJT) tomorrow.