Montoya scores as Warriors progress to semis

Fiji Bati winger Marcelo Montoya scored a try in New Zealand Warriors mouth-watering 40-10 win over the Newcastle Knights which saw them progress into the semifinal of the NRL on Saturday.

An error by Knights winger Greg Marzhew in the opening set of the game opened the door for Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad to cross over the try line before Addin Fonua-Blake powered over from close range and Adam Pompey converted to give the Warriors a 10-0 lead in the 8th minute.

Three minutes later, left winger Montoya was next to hit the scoresheet when he finished off some slick passing from Te Maire Martin and Adam Pompey to dot down for his 10th try of the season.

Pompey’s conversion made it 16-0.

The Knights then steadied and worked their way upfield where mistakes by Johnson and Montoya gave the visitors a chance to click into gear and Greg Marzhew scored their first try in the 26h minute.

Yet, the Warriors led by 16-4 at the break.

Within the first five minutes of the second half, Knights made a quick start with Dylan Lucas scoring their second try which Kalyn Poga converted.

The Warriors gave a harsh response scoring four consecutive tries through Dylan Walker, Rocco Berry and Bayley Sironen while Nicoll-Klokstad bagged his second and Pompey converted all four to seal the win.