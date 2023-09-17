Sunday, September 17, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Montoya scores as Warriors progress to semis

Photo Courtesy: Warriors.kiwi

Fiji Bati winger Marcelo Montoya scored a try in New Zealand Warriors mouth-watering 40-10 win over the Newcastle Knights which saw them progress into the semifinal of the NRL on Saturday.

An error by Knights winger Greg Marzhew in the opening set of the game opened the door for Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad to cross over the try line before Addin Fonua-Blake powered over from close range and Adam Pompey converted to give the Warriors a 10-0 lead in the 8th minute.

Three minutes later, left winger Montoya was next to hit the scoresheet when he finished off some slick passing from Te Maire Martin and Adam Pompey to dot down for his 10th try of the season.

Pompey’s conversion made it 16-0.

The Knights then steadied and worked their way upfield where mistakes by Johnson and Montoya gave the visitors a chance to click into gear and Greg Marzhew scored their first try in the 26h minute.

Yet, the Warriors led by 16-4 at the break.

Within the first five minutes of the second half, Knights made a quick start with Dylan Lucas scoring their second try which Kalyn Poga converted.

The Warriors gave a harsh response scoring four consecutive tries through Dylan Walker, Rocco Berry and Bayley Sironen while Nicoll-Klokstad bagged his second and Pompey converted all four to seal the win.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Labasa will have the upper hand: Al...

Navua coach Saiyad Ali believes defending champions Labasa will hav...
NRL

NRL semifinalists confirmed

The four teams that will feature in the semifinals of the 2023 NRL ...
Rugby

Our forward pack has improved a lot...

Fiji Water Flying Fijians lock Isoa Nasilasila says they have worke...
Football

I had to prove my worth, says Chari...

Navua’s Battle of the Giants semifinal hero Brian Charitar says he ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Labasa will have the upper hand:...

Football
Navua coac...

NRL semifinalists confirmed

NRL
The four t...

Our forward pack has improved a ...

Rugby
Fiji Water...

I had to prove my worth, says Ch...

Football
Navua’s Ba...

Khan out to rewrite BOG history

2023 Battle of Giants
Intiaz Kha...

Breaking Suva’s solid defe...

Football
Navua coac...

Popular News

Rabuka to attend high level UN m...

News
Prime Mini...

SPC reaffirms commitment to supp...

News
The Pacifi...

Prince of Wales attends FijiR...

Rugby
The Prince...

McDermott to miss Fiji clash aft...

Rugby
Livewire W...

Lockington wants better deal for...

Sports
Ba Coach C...

Junior Kulas aim for strong star...

Football
After goin...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Labasa will have the upper hand: Ali