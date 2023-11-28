Tuesday, November 28, 2023
More arrested in drug raids around the country

More arrests for drug related offences continue to be recorded throughout the five policing divisions.

In the Northern Division, Divisional Police Commander North (DPC/N) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kemueli Baledrokadroka said Savusavu Police conducting routine traffic operations, noticed a driver acting in a suspicious manner on one of random stops, and a search conducted inside the car resulted in parcels of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

SSP Baledrokadroka said another seizure in Savusavu resulted in the arrest of a 35-year-old farmer after he was allegedly found with dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

In the Western Division, Divisional Police Commander West (DPC/W) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Iakobo Vaisewa said a 20-year-old man was arrested at a nightclub with a bag containing dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

In a separate case, a 20-year-old bouncer of a Nadi nightclub was arrested following the discovery of dried leaves also believed to be marijuana.

Of serious concern were the arrests of two juveniles in separate drug related incidents.

SSP Vaisewa said in Lautoka, a 16-year-old student and a 17-year-old youth were arrested with several sachets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana within the town area.

In the Southern Division, Divisional Police Commander South (DPC/S) Wate Vocevoce said arrests were made in Lami and Nasinu relating to those found in possession, as well as in Nausori, as the Divisional Police Commander East (DPC/E) SSP Josua Vodo said found in possession cases are being recorded in the Nausori and Korovou areas of white and green drugs.

The Fiji Police Force is committed to curbing the illicit drug trade considering the devastating impacts on our communities.

With children and juveniles being arrested for found in possession, the way forward is to strengthen community partnerships as a holistic approach is needed to keep vulnerable members of the the community falling victims to the impacts of drugs.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
