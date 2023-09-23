Saturday, September 23, 2023
Motive behind attack is still unknown: Chew

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew says the motive behind the attack on the Totogo Police Station is still unknown.

Speaking at a media conference, Chew said the suspect is yet to be questioned after he was released from the CWM Hospital.

He was treated for minor burn injuries and is now admitted at the Saint Giles Psychiatric Hospital.

Chew said once he is released from the hospital; they can then interview him and know the motive of the attack on Thursday.

The Acting Commissioner of Police is advising the public not to believe any of the speculation that is circulating on social media.

“I plead with the public to allow for investigations to take its course,” Chew added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
