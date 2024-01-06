Nabalarua is new EFL chairperson

Saturday, January 6, 2024
Former Fiji Electricity Authority Chief Executive Rokoseru Nabalarua has been appointed the new Chairperson for Energy Fiji Limited.

Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad said Nabalarua will replace long time businessman and former EFL Chair Dakshesh Patel.

Prof Prasad said Patel stepped down as Chair of EFL given his personal and professional commitments as a business executive and Chair of FNPF and other FNPF-related entities.

Patel will continue as a Director in the EFL Board.

As per the Articles of Association of EFL, the Board of Directors appoints a Chairperson and the Government has nominated Nabalarua as the new Chair.

Nabalarua is one of the existing Directors at EFL.

“I thank Patel for his leadership as Chair of EFL over the years and wish Rokoseru all the best for the new role,” Prof Prasad said.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
