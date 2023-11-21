Tuesday, November 21, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Nabenu brothers to feature for Suva, dad to guide

Brothers Simione and Semi Nabenu will feature for Suva in the Pacific Community Cup in Auckland tomorrow while their father and former national defender Waisea will guide the Whites in the tournament.

The Auckland based siblings will add more depth to the team’s defence.

Simione last featured for Suva in the OFC Champions League earlier this year while Semi, a Fiji U20 representative will don the white jumper for the first time.

Mohammed Yunus Atiq, Kingsley Sinclair, Dereki Tieku and Luke Jorgensen have also been added to Suva’s squad as guest players.

Suva opens its campaign against NZFFI All Stars at 9.15pm tomorrow.

Suva squad: Jovilisi Borisi, Simione Nabenu, Meli Codro. Semi Nabenu, Remueru Tekiate, Mohammed Yunus Atiq, Dereki Tieku, Malakai Rakula, Bruce Hughes, Kingsley Sinclair, Ravnesh Karan Singh, Joeli Ranitu, Luke Jorgensen, Samuela Drudru, Waisake Navunigasau, Kavaia Rawaqa, Faizal Ali, Rusiate Matarerega, Mohammed Naizal, Sanaila Waqanicakau.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Motion to amend i-Taukei Affairs Ac...

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga today introduced a Bill to amend the...
Football

Singh to reunite with Rewa in Pacif...

Seasoned defender Aeron Singh will reunite with his boyhood distric...
News

Bainimarama takes a swipe at Mataic...

FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama claims the Acting Registrar of ...
News

PM to file motion on allowance redu...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka will move a motion to reduce the all...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Motion to amend i-Taukei Affairs...

News
Attorney-G...

Singh to reunite with Rewa in Pa...

Football
Seasoned d...

Bainimarama takes a swipe at Mat...

News
FijiFirst ...

PM to file motion on allowance r...

News
Prime Mini...

Significant change to 2024 Parli...

News
The 2024 s...

GCC to have women reps from each...

News
Minister f...

Popular News

Starlink to revolutionize intern...

News
The Fijian...

Commission targets 30,000 youth ...

Sports
The Fiji N...

Crash lands three in hospital: P...

News
Another se...

Child abuse and neglect stats co...

News
The Minist...

Strong pool sharpens our focus: ...

Rugby
Being draw...

Man dies in Newtown fire: Police...

News
A 58-year-...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Motion to amend i-Taukei Affairs Act tabled