Nabenu brothers to feature for Suva, dad to guide

Brothers Simione and Semi Nabenu will feature for Suva in the Pacific Community Cup in Auckland tomorrow while their father and former national defender Waisea will guide the Whites in the tournament.

The Auckland based siblings will add more depth to the team’s defence.

Simione last featured for Suva in the OFC Champions League earlier this year while Semi, a Fiji U20 representative will don the white jumper for the first time.

Mohammed Yunus Atiq, Kingsley Sinclair, Dereki Tieku and Luke Jorgensen have also been added to Suva’s squad as guest players.

Suva opens its campaign against NZFFI All Stars at 9.15pm tomorrow.

Suva squad: Jovilisi Borisi, Simione Nabenu, Meli Codro. Semi Nabenu, Remueru Tekiate, Mohammed Yunus Atiq, Dereki Tieku, Malakai Rakula, Bruce Hughes, Kingsley Sinclair, Ravnesh Karan Singh, Joeli Ranitu, Luke Jorgensen, Samuela Drudru, Waisake Navunigasau, Kavaia Rawaqa, Faizal Ali, Rusiate Matarerega, Mohammed Naizal, Sanaila Waqanicakau.