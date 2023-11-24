Friday, November 24, 2023
Nabobo-Baba is FNU Vice-Chancellor

The Fiji National University (FNU) Council has announced the appointment of Professor
Unaisi Nabobo-Baba as the Vice-Chancellor of the University.

She commenced in the position on 22 November 2023.

Chancellor and Chair of the FNU Council, Semesa Karavaki, said Professor Nabobo-Baba was recruited following an extensive recruitment process.

“We are proud to confirm Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba as the first local female and fifth
Vice-Chancellor of the Fiji National University,” Karavaki said.

“Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba has almost 40 years of work and experience in the international education and higher education and development sector. This combines academic, technical, and managerial experience with strong and effective leadership skills demonstrated in Fiji, the regional Pacific Islands and internationally.”

Professor Nabobo-Baba had been acting in the position since February
2023.

She is one of Fiji’s most eminent education scholars in the Pacific – the First Indigenous
Fijian woman professor in any University among many other academic awards and distinctions.

The incoming Vice-Chancellor’s area of academic work is marked by innovation in research and knowledge creation in indigenous communities.

This is informed by a methodology that underscores the dynamism of indigenous knowledge and practices and their deep roots in social and community relations.

Karavaki added that the University looked forward to Professor Nabobo-Baba
implementing her wealth of knowledge and experience in enhancing the learning, teaching and research delivery of the University.

“As the national University, we remain committed to our provision of technical and vocational education and training (TVET) and higher education to our local and international students,” he said.

“We are confident that the Vice-Chancellor will also increase the regional and global
collaborations of the University and contribute in her specialist areas of international aid in education, higher education development, women in development, eco-feminism, and equity in education.”

Professor Nabobo-Baba has a Doctorate in Education preceded by a gold medal Master of
Arts degree in education.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
